PREMIERE: Ocean Grove Unleash Music Video For ‘SUNNY’

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 20, 2020

Genre-melting riff busters Ocean Grove have taken some time out from their current regional Aussie tour with The Amity Affliction to slap us about the eyeballs with a brand new music video for their fresh Brit-pop vibin’ earworm, ‘SUNNY’.

The video is peak Ocean Grove, perfectly complementing the sublimely chaotic energy of the song itself, by giving viewers a front-row seat to the colourful internal world the band have crafted throughout their music.

“‘SUNNY’ takes the viewer on the ultimate ‘trip’ into the warped and hyper reality of the Oddworld,” say the band about the clip, which oscillates wildly between lucid imagination and the dreary realities of daily life.

“We packed in as many references and metaphors as we could, including some that relate directly to our upcoming album Flip Phone Fantasy and its artwork.”

The summery banger is the third new track we’ve heard from the OG boys in the past year – following the frantic ‘JUNKIE$’ and ‘Ask for the Anthem’. Flip Phone Fantasy, the second studio album from the nu-metal revivalists, is due out early this year.

Feast your eyes on the music video for ‘SUNNY’ – and peep remaining tour dates with The Amity Affliction – below.

[embedded content]

The Amity Affliction ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ Tour, 2020

with Ocean Grove & Antagonist A.D.

Thursday, 23rd January

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 24th January

University Of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 25th January

Newcastle Uni, Outdoor, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 30th January

Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 31st January

Venue 114, Bokarina, QLD

Tickets: Official Website