PREMIERE: Ocean Grove Unleash Music Video For ‘SUNNY’

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 20, 2020
Genre-melting riff busters Ocean Grove have taken some time out from their current regional Aussie tour with The Amity Affliction to slap us about the eyeballs with a brand new music video for their fresh Brit-pop vibin’ earworm, ‘SUNNY’.
The video is peak Ocean Grove, perfectly complementing the sublimely chaotic energy of the song itself, by giving viewers a front-row seat to the colourful internal world the band have crafted throughout their music.
“‘SUNNY’ takes the viewer on the ultimate ‘trip’ into the warped and hyper reality of the Oddworld,” say the band about the clip, which oscillates wildly between lucid imagination and the dreary realities of daily life.
“We packed in as many references and metaphors as we could, including some that relate directly to our upcoming album Flip Phone Fantasy and its artwork.”
The summery banger is the third new track we’ve heard from the OG boys in the past year – following the frantic ‘JUNKIE$’ and ‘Ask for the Anthem’. Flip Phone Fantasy, the second studio album from the nu-metal revivalists, is due out early this year.
Feast your eyes on the music video for ‘SUNNY’ – and peep remaining tour dates with The Amity Affliction – below.
[embedded content]
The Amity Affliction ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ Tour, 2020
with Ocean Grove & Antagonist A.D.
Thursday, 23rd January
UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 24th January
University Of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 25th January
Newcastle Uni, Outdoor, Newcastle, NSW
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 30th January
Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 31st January
Venue 114, Bokarina, QLD
Tickets: Official Website