PREMIERE: ‘One Of These Days’ Is The New Single From Indie Folk Artist Loren Kate

Adelaide indie folk songwriter Loren Kate will officially release the new single, ‘One of These Days’, on Thursday, 31st March. It’s an intensely personal song, the lyrics of which reflect the heartache Kate’s experienced as a result of her brother’s drug addiction.

“I stood in my brother’s shoes to write ‘One Of These Days’,” Kate said in a statement. “He has struggled for almost as long as I can remember with a drug addiction.”

Despite the heartache, however, through ‘One of These Days’, Kate reaches for a sense of hope. “We were really close growing up and I spent so much of my earlier years thinking I was responsible for making his life better. I have had to distance myself from that idea now, but still spend plenty of time trying to understand him, putting myself in his shoes and trying to work out where it all started,” she said.

“So I wrote this song. It’s a song about finding yourself at rock bottom, starting with nothing, and finding the tools to build a way out of heartbreak and shattered circumstances.”

‘One of These Days’ is the first taste of Loren Kate’s upcoming album and it comes with a music video directed by filmmaker Brad Halstead. The video mirrors the trauma and visceral pain of the song. Loren Kate says the trashed house in the video is “almost a representation of my brother’s head.” Watch the clip below.

