PREMIERE: OX4ORD & VOLDY Show, Don’t Tell on ‘SAY NOTHIN”

Melbourne/Naarm-based hip hop genre benders OX4ORD and VOLDY come together to voice their shared frustrations with the music industry on the light-footed club jam ‘SAY NOTHIN”. Music Feeds is premiering the track ahead of its official release on Friday, 3rd March.

‘SAY NOTHIN” is the pair’s first collaborative work and represents their easy-going studio chemistry. “It never feels like work with VOLDY, and I think that’s why the record is so fun,” OX4ORD said in a statement.

OX4ORD & VOLDY – ‘SAY NOTHIN”

The South African-born VOLDY released his debut mixtape Solplay Tape, Vol. 1. in November 2022. The tape drew influence from artists like Anderson .Paak, Saba and GoldLink, whose example encouraged VOLDY to explore various facets of hip hop and neo soul.

OX4ORD – who is also known for his production work under the name YAAK – released his debut solo single ‘PARAMETERS’ in October 2022. OX performs double duty on ‘SAY NOTHIN”, producing the track as YAAK and providing vocals as OX4ORD.

“We’ve been working closely together for years, and to not only have OX on a verse, but YAAK behind production makes this even more special,” said VOLDY. “We really have both unlocked a new level of our artistry making this record.”

The pair’s respect for each other’s artistry suggests more collaborations are to come. “I think sonically, we match really well,” said OX4ORD, “and we’re both deep thinkers. [‘SAY NOTHIN” is] a window into our minds, and our relationship with music.”

