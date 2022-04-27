PREMIERE: Pierce Brothers Dive Into Pop On ‘When It All Goes Away’

Indie folk duo the Pierce Brothers will release their new single, ‘When It All Goes Away,’ on Friday, 29th April. The track is premiering now on Music Feeds.

‘When It All Goes Away’ is the first taste of an upcoming collaborative EP from the Pierce Brothers. Brothers Jack and Pat Pierce co-wrote ‘When It All Goes Away’ with Byron Bay singer-songwriter Garrett Kato. Kato previously contributed to the Pierce Brothers’ 2021 LP, Into the Great Unknown.

“Writing with the boys is always a treat,” said Kato. “They think of songwriting so differently to me, and even to each other. I am very proud of this song I worked on with them.”

‘When It All Goes Away’ is the Pierce Brothers’ first single since Into the Great Unknown came out in March 2021. ‘When It All Goes Away’ dates back to 2019, but the Pierces didn’t think it fit the “essence” of Into the Great Unknown.

Jack Pierce explained, “‘When It All Goes Away’ is a deeper dive into pop than we have gone before. It’s a very chill, understated exploration of yearning, longing, and bargaining in the face of a failing relationship.”

In addition to Kato, the upcoming EP will feature collaborations with Tash Sultana, Budjerah, Steph Strings, and producer Jan Skubiszewski. The release date is to be determined.

Pierce Brothers have select Australian tour dates coming up ahead of UK/Europe tour that begins in late May. Find details here and listen to ‘When It All Goes Away’ below ahead of its official release this Friday, 29th April.