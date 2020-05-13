PREMIERE: Pierce Brothers Return With Gorgeous Single ‘Kanko’

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on May 13, 2020

It’s been a little while since we heard from the Pierce Brothers. The duo – Jack and Pat Pierce – released their last album Atlas Shoulders back in 2018.

Now, after a hiatus from the touring circuit that saw them travel, write and record, the duo have new music on the way. To that end, we’re premiering their new single ‘Kanko’ today ahead of its release on Friday; a warm, mellow affair that’s anchored by acoustic guitars and some gorgeous harmonies.

Co-written over a weekend with singer/songwriter and producer Garrett Kato, ‘Kanko’ is in the same ballpark musically as Ziggy Alberts or Angus and Julia Stone – laid-back folk with infectiously catchy hooks.

Lyrically, ‘Kanko’ reminisces on the freedom of the outside world, calling out to easier times to come.

“We’ve done a lot of varied styles over the last few releases and we really wanted to get back to our folk roots, simple songs with heart and a basic message behind them,” Jack Pierce explains.

“We’ve taken some time off touring for the first time in 8 years and this song is about going to that place. Going to be free. Finding solace and freedom in the mountain air – that’s what ‘Kanko’ is; a mountain I visited while travelling in Japan, when we came home I loved it so much that we used the name for my dog.”

While touring plans for the duo have obviously been affected, the Pierce Brothers will be doing several ‘Live from the Loungeroom’ live-streamed single launches – on Friday, 22nd and Monday, 1st June, both at 7PM AEST.

“Playing live has been the most important aspect of our career and now that that has changed we’ve wanted to set up our home studio into a stage of sorts,” Jack says. “It has given us an opportunity to try new instruments like the banjo… sparingly!”

In addition, Pat, along with social worker friend Prue Walker, has been busy launching Balancing Act, an initiative that provides online sessions to persons with a disability. The platform connects artists, musicians, performers, and entertainers with children and young people who need support to engage in community or social activities.

Looking ahead, the brothers say ‘Kanko’ is the first single from a larger body of work they plan to gradually release throughout 2020, sharing that they’ll be releasing a new single every couple of months this year.

Listen to ‘Kanko’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>