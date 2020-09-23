PREMIERE: Pierce Brothers Share Vulnerable New Single ‘Dentist’

A few months ago, Pierce Brothers returned with ‘Kanko’, their first new single since releasing most recent album Atlas Shoulders back in 2018. The band – Jack and Pat Pierce – have followed it up with an equally affecting song titled ‘Dentist’, which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds before it officially drops on Friday.

Sonically, it’s a jubilant, hooky folk cut from the duo. Anchored by its acoustic guitars and breezing harmonica, it’ll immediately appeal to fans of Paul Kelly or the Teskey Brothers. Lyrically, ‘Dentist’ is a reflective exploration of the (particularly timely) fear that comes with the uncertainty of the future, contemplating the very nature of vulnerability itself.

“This song was written during the first lockdown earlier in the year. I really wanted to step up my writing so, along with a friend of mine, I started doing a writing exercise every night. This song came out of one of those exercises,” explains Jack Pierce.

“The word was dentist. What flowed out was a reflection on the vulnerability we feel when things are out of our control and we don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s what the song is ultimately about, vulnerability.”

‘Dentist’, like ‘Kanko’, is part of a larger body of work the duo says they plan to gradually release throughout the rest of the year.

Stream ‘Dentist’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>