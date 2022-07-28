PREMIERE: Pirra and Tim Wheatley Combine on ‘Out Of My Hands’

For their new single, ‘Out of My Hands’, Wollongong indie pop collective Pirra employed the services of veteran Australian songwriter Tim Wheatley. ‘Out Of My Hands’ is the follow-up to Pirra’s Dirty Vegas collaboration, ‘Days Go By’, which came out in May 2022. Lead vocal duties are shared between Wheatley and Pirra’s Jess Beck.

‘Out Of My Hands’ is officially released on Friday, 29th July; Pirra’s second album, Spirals, is due on Friday, 30th September. ‘Out of My Hands’ is premiering on Music Feeds.

Pirra & Tim Wheatley – ‘Out of My Hands’

Tim Wheatley, formerly of the alt-country quartet Crooked Saint, released his latest solo EP, Shiny Tacoma, in May 2022. The record arrived a few months after the death of Wheatley’s father, Glenn Wheatley, the former Masters Apprentices bass player and manager of John Farnham.

Pirra, meanwhile, have just announced a series of live shows for September and October, including slots at the Jungle Love Festival (Jimna, QLD), Listen Out (in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane) and Relish Festival (Bellingen, NSW).

“‘Out Of My Hands’ is a slower burn than our last few dancey tracks,” said Pirra’s Jess Beck. “It’s always fun when it’s a collab, and working with Tim has been a great experience.”

The recording sessions were handled remotely, with Pirra in Wollongong and Wheatley in London. “It didn’t matter that Tim was on the other side of the world,” said Beck. “When we got his vocal stems sent over we just knew he was the perfect fit for this track”.

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Tim Wheatley’s New EP Of Upbeat Alt-Country, ‘Shiny Tacoma’

Former John Farnham And Delta Goodrem Manager Glenn Wheatley Passes Away

Love Letter To A Record: Pirra’s Jess Beck On No Doubt’s ‘Tragic Kingdom’