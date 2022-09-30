PREMIERE: Pirra Perform Live At Sydney’s Studios 301

Wollongong indie pop collective Pirra have released their second album, Spirals. The follow-up to 2017’s Animal Kingdom includes the singles ‘Under the Skyline’, ‘Stealing From Tomorrow’ and the Tim Wheatley collaboration, ‘Out of My Hands’.

To coincide with the album’s release, Music Feeds is premiering a three-song live film featuring Pirra performing at Studios 301 in Sydney. In the film, the band, led by Jess Beck, perform the new album’s title track as well as their 2021 single ‘Drifting’ and 2020’s ‘Limousine Lies’.

Pirra Live at Studios 301

Pirra have been keeping busy in the lead-up to Spirals, appearing at the recent Jungle Love festival in Jimna, QLD, and at all three dates of the Listen Out festival tour.

Writing on Instagram, Pirra expressed their pride in Spirals. “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure for us to collaborate with some phenomenal talent and we’re so lucky to have had the support of our label Cr2 through what’s been a rough couple of years in the music industry,” the band said.

In addition to Wheatley, the album includes a guest appearance from Cumbiafrica and production assistance from Konstantin Kersting (Tones and I, Eliza & the Delusionals), Sam Littlemore (Pnau) and Roy Kerr. Band members Curtis Argent (bass) and James Mckendry (guitar) handled the bulk of production, with songwriting split between Beck, Argent, McKendry and drummer Jeffrey Argent.

Pirra’s new album Spirals is out now.

