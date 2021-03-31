PREMIERE: Plastic Face Unveil Brooding & Moody Visuals For Latest Single ‘BACK2TOKYO’

Sydney DIY producers Plastic Face explore falling back into old habits on their new single ‘BACK2TOKYO’, the moody and unnerving visuals for which are premiering on Music Feeds today.

The brooding, 90s house-evocative track was entirely written, produced and mixed by the duo – Pete Stals and Will Coleman – and takes its inspiration from the rather human fallacy of making the same mistakes over and over again.

“We’ve used Tokyo as a metaphorical state of mind in which it can be interpreted as going back to old relationships you know are toxic, putting up with some horrendous job, or trying to manage addictions,” explains Stals.

The visuals for the track follow the same line of thought and were helmed by writer and director Sean Donovan. “This clip could be riddled with symbolic metaphors, or it could simply be a beautiful and seductive witch performing some ritualistic torture of unsuspecting masked individuals,” explains Coleman. “The concept is yours to decide. Either way, it’s a visual feast for your hungry eyeballs and we absolutely love it.”

Plastic Face’s last single was a similarly idiosyncratic, experimental cut called ‘HiiViSiON’, which premiered on Music Feeds in November of 2020.

Check out the video for ‘BACK2TOKYO’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

