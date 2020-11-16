PREMIERE: Plastic Face’s Surreal ‘HiiViSiON’ Video Is As Unique And Unsettling As Their Music

Sydney duo Plastic Face are relatively new, but the DIY producers are carving out a singular niche for themselves. The pair – Pete Stals and Will Coleman – dropped debut single ‘2headedhorse’ last month, a whirring, textural slice of hypnagogic pop that served as an impressive introduction to the mysterious act.

Now, they’ve followed it up with ‘HiiViSiON’, a similarly idiosyncratic, experimental cut that draws on everything from 90s house music to psych rock, while remaining in the same esoteric sonic ballpark as acts like HEALTH, swerving away just as soon as it settles into a comfortable place.

“The song isn’t really about someone, it’s more a state of mind,” the duo explain. “This year has been so bananas it kind of represents our feeling towards it…Life and experiences make us tick, strange and unique.”

It’s a slightly darker, more brooding track from the duo than ‘2headedhorse’ – something reflected in its Sean Donovan-directed video, which we’re premiering before it officially drops tomorrow. Centring around a unsettling night drive, it’s a fascinating, surreal visual accompaniment that suits the song perfectly.

“Sean Donovan wrote and directed this clip. After seeing his independent short film Headless Chooks we knew we had to work with him,” Stals and Coleman say.

“It was evocative, dark and truly open to interpretation. ‘HiiViSiON’ is no different. We all agreed we wanted something mysterious, dark and thought-provoking. Something to entice people to dip their toes into our world so to speak and come up with their own answers. We pulled together an incredible team with the little resources we had and made something we’re so happy with.”

Check out the video for ‘HiiViSiON’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]