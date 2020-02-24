PREMIERE: Rachel Caddy’s ‘Trams’ Video Shows The Power Of Small Acts Of Kindness

FeaturesWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 24, 2020

Songwriter Rachel Caddy’s sparse yet driving electric folk is in the same ballpark as fellow Melburnian Gretta Ray – music that gingerly but honestly invites you into someone else’s world in a big way, if only briefly.

On her latest single ‘Trams’, Caddy makes the minute the universal, ruminating on the uniquely human experience of public transport – “You can be right next to someone without making any contact or knowing anything about them,” Caddy explains.

“I wanted to reflect on that disconnectedness while also expressing the ache of missing a real connection with someone.”

Directed by Tim Eather and Bill Zairofi, the accompanying video for ‘Trams’ was aptly filmed on the #1 tram line throughout Brunswick.

“The song was written on the Tram so it made sense to have the video there too. I’d had an experience where I’d noticed a girl crying on public transport and had handed her some tissues on my way out. But the ‘Trams’ video explores what could have happened if I had sat down and chatted to her. The video expresses the core of the song in its most simple form – human connection,” says Caddy.

“We had to shoot it in coordination with the tram timetable to get all the different shots. It was by far the most fun I’ve ever had missing a tram.”

To celebrate its release, Caddy will be launching ‘Trams’ with a show at the Gasometer Hotel in Melbourne next month.

Watch the video for ‘Trams’, and find launch show details, below.

Rachel Caddy ‘Trams’ Release Show

Tuesday, 31st March

The Gasometer, Melbourne

w/ Amy Pollock, Bares