PREMIERE: Rugby Pro Turned RnB Artist Will Clift Shares Soulful New Indie Bop, ‘How’

Noosa-grown, Melbourne-owned singer-songwriter Will Clift has spent the past 14 years as a pro Rugby Union player lacing up the boots for teams like the Melbourne Rebels, but now he’s tackling something else; a music career, and doing a damn good job of it too.

The artist has just shared a brand new single dubbed ‘How’, a lush, acoustic guitar-laced pop duet featuring guest vocals from Ash Kennedy and produced by Rob Amoruso (The Rubens, Sparrows, Jakubi) and Ben Oldland.

Premiering exclusively via Music Feeds (below) ahead of its official release this Thursday (July 9), the warm, crooning RnB-inflected charmer puts Croft’s rich, soulful ear-candy vocals on full display.

“This single was written during a ski trip in Australia last year and was inspired by two of my close friends getting together for the first time,” the artist explains.

“The general theme in the verses is ‘coziness’. Most of the time I like to write on my own, but it was great to have input from Rob, Ben and Ash on this track and I’m really proud of how it has turned out.”

Take it for its first spin below!

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>