PREMIERE: Sam Brittain Soars Across Sunburnt Country With ‘Hitchhiker’

Adelaide-based artist Sam Brittain makes music that lives comfortably in the space between folk, alt-country and classic rock, each of those genres tied together by the warmth of his musical storytelling.

His latest single Hitchhiker, which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds before it officially lands on May 14, seamlessly fuses all of those influences (think a mix between Bruce Springsteen and Jason Isbell) while telling the story of a real encounter Brittain had with a hitchhiker on the train across the Nullarbor Plain.

“A few years ago I was travelling east across Australia by train when we screeched to a halt in the middle of nowhere, a few hours out of Perth,” explains Brittain. “The reason for our stoppage was that a passing train had spotted a stowaway on the motorail car. We pulled into Kalgoorlie station and the man was arrested by police.

“Apparently, he simply pleaded not to be sent back to Perth. The man’s actions seemed extreme – it made me wonder what drove him to such desperate measures? What was he running from? The song was born from exploring that feeling of desperation, the fear, and inescapable self-loathing.”

Brittain will be marking the arrival of Hitchhiker, with a hometown show at Jive in Adelaide on June 12. Listen to the brooding new single and catch show details below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Sam Brittain ‘Hitchhiker’ Single Launch

Saturday, 12th June

JIVE, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix