PREMIERE: Sarah Wolfe & The Flowers Link Up For Gorgeous ‘100 Times’ Video

Sarah Wolfe has been building up her repertoire for glittery indie pop for a while now, and her latest effort is a gorgeous duet with The Flowers titled ‘100 Times’.

Produced by Wolfe’s partner Xavier Dunn, ‘100 Times’ is delicate and heartfelt but Wolfe and The Flowers’ Aggy’s voices still pierce through with immovable power.

Both Sarah and Aggy, who are best friends in real life, said that the crafting of the song came together quite naturally.

“Aggy and I have been friends since we were 14, and music has bonded us throughout our entire friendship!” said Wolfe in a press statement.

“A few months ago we decided to have a crack at writing a collab, so we got in the room with Xavier and smashed out ‘100 Times’ in a few hours! Last year we went on a best friends trip to New York, so this song is our ode to nostalgia and our love letter to that amazing city. I’m holding out for the day we can eventually move there.”

“Was honestly pinching myself when Sarah asked us to jump on a track with her,” said Aggy of The Flowers.

“Not only is she my bestie, but she is also one of the most exciting Aussie artists working right now, so collaborating with her was a dream! I reckon something was in the air during our writing session, the song came together so naturally and quickly.”

Watch the ‘100 Flowers’ video clip, partly comprised of the aforementioned New York trip, below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]