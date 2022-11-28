PREMIERE: Stream Meadowhip’s Debut EP ‘Ruckus’

Cara Walkam began her solo project meadowhip after a major hemorrhagic stroke in 2019 sparked a commitment to pursuing creative endeavours. “After several months of intense recovery, I started finding clarity,” she explains. “I realised that I couldn’t ever be truly happy unless I committed fully to living creatively as a songwriter, performer, recording artist and poet.”

Walkam’s music with meadowhip is a heady alternative R&B that finds common ground with Kehlani and fellow homegrown acts like Liyah Knight and Felivand. Today, we’re premiering Walkam’s debut EP with the project, Ruckus. Across its six tracks, blissed-out guitars and lush textures provide the backdrop for the singer’s soulful, emotive vocals, which confidently assume centre stage.

Listen to meadowhip’s ‘Ruckus’ EP Below

“Ruckus is a snapshot of some of the phases of my process of evaluating my life. I’m documenting my regrets, my hopes, the things I’m grateful for, the people I love, and the questions I was asking myself at the time,” Walkam says of the songs on the EP; heart-on-sleeve meditations on transformation, leaning in and moving forward.

“When I wrote these songs, I was writing music and poetry pretty much everyday, and pushing myself to work with different themes and genres, really trying to challenge myself to come up with distinct and self-contained pieces,” she explains.

“But amidst everything I had written in that period, I had a feeling that these six songs belonged together. I actually think that they each carry so much more meaning when they’re part of the whole.”

Further Reading

Love Letter to a Record – meadowhip On Beck’s ‘Sea Change’

Listen To Liyah Knight’s Stunning Single ‘Moon Baby’

For Fans Of Kehlani: Introducing Lara Andallo