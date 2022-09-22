PREMIERE: Supathick Deliver Sharp Electro-Pop On New EP, ‘IN THE THICK OF IT’

Perth outfit Supathick have crafted a colourful mix of electro-pop, funk, and soul for their latest EP, IN THE THICK OF IT. The four-track release is coming out on Friday, 23rd September, and Music Feeds is premiering it today.

Supathick have maintained a consistent creative output since releasing their debut EP, Dinner And A Film, in 2020. The WAM nominated group have shared a handful of singles alongside a remixed version of their first EP. In recent months, they offered up the singles ‘Love Back’ and ‘Own My Mind’, both of which appear on IN THE THICK OF IT.

Supathick – IN THE THICK OF IT

Built around the songwriting of Christian Zappia and the vocals of Keely Brittain, the four tracks on IN THE THICK OF IT showcase Supathick’s stylistic growth without departing from the vintage electro-funk sound that’s landed them support slots with the likes of The Veronicas and Spacey Jane.

“This second EP, for me, is really about learning to trust my own instincts musically and creatively,” Zappia explains. “Each song lives in its own world and has its own colours, which I think happened more naturally than intentionally.”

The tracks ‘Healin’, ‘Love Back’, and ‘Own My Mind’ are all love songs, but each of a different kind, whereas ‘Little Bit More’ is more introspective. It was written after Zappia had spoken with his dad. “He told me when John D. Rockefeller was asked, ‘How much money is enough money?’ he answered with, ‘Just a little bit more’. And that guy was filthy rich. So it’s kinda a slow-down-and-smell-the-flowers type vibe.”

Supathick spent more time on the new EP than on their debut and the result is a luscious, melodically sharp collection of songs that indicates where Supathick are heading, without forgetting where they came from.

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice & Bench Press Unite For A Split 7″ Between Friends

PREMIERE: Little Guilt Harness Dream-Pop On Debut EP, ‘I Do Everything Around The House’

PREMIERE: Nuria Owns Her Complexities On ‘Fucking Your Style’