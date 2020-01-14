PREMIERE: Sydney Punk Rockers Black Heart Breakers Usher In New Era With Video For ‘Angels Take Me Away’

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 14, 2020

Sydney crew Black Heart Breakers have unveiled a new music video for their latest slice of punk rock ‘Angels Take Me Away’, while announcing a major lineup shuffle.

The band, who’ve carved out an impressive live reputation supporting the likes of Marky Ramone, Stiff Little Fingers, Danko Jones and Australia’s own Radio Birdman, are saying goodbye to two members: drummer Ben D’Costa and bassist Ed Barnes.

“They have left on their own accordance and we wish them well⁣,” a statement from the band reads.

The music video for ‘Angels Take Me Away’ forms the foursome’s last combined outing together, and despite the tune’s raucous and upbeat vibes, guitarist/singer-songwriter Hayden McGoogan says it actually deals with some dark subject matter.

“It’s a pretty desperate song,” he explains. “It’s really just about feeling trapped in your own head with no way out. At the time I wrote it I was having lots of conversations with some really close friends about mental health.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking to hear these dark thoughts that some people struggle with,” he continues. “I wanted to try and capture that desperation in the lyrics. Feeling like its all out of your control and you don’t know what to do.”

The film clip, directed by Matt Mortimer and shot in a POV style, centres on a man who finds himself beaten down by a number of negative situations, before ultimately discovering the silver lining.

“We wanted to take the audience through someones worst possible day – they’re behind on bills, abusing alcohol, their girlfriend cheating on them, car trouble etc etc,” the BHB boys explain.

“We were lucky to have so many mates help us along the way, some were extras, Zed from Cottonmouth Records lent us his bar, another friend allowed us to shoot after hours at his drive through Bottle-O!”

‘Angels Take Me Away’ is lifted from Black Heart Breakers’ 2019 EP Rotting Out, and you can check out the official music video below.

Meanwhile, the band will continue as a duo project with remaining members Hayden and Ando currently focused on recording brand new tunes and future touring.