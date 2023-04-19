PREMIERE: Sydney’s Aurateque Unleash Alternative Metal Belter, ‘Hurricane’

Eora/Sydney-based alt-metal collective Aurateque are getting ready to blow fans away with their new single ‘Hurricane’ and we’ve got your exclusive sneak peek down below.

Produced by The Church’s Steve Balbi and mixed by Chris Blancato (Northlane, Reliqa), the song tells a powerful story of inner turmoil.

Aurateque – ‘Hurricane’

[embedded content]

“Hurricane tells the story of the visceral back and forth of the toxic relationship within oneself,” the band explains in a press statement.

“The second-guessing, the isolation, and the disbelief that anything will ever make sense. Lauren takes us through the journey of being stuck in the chokehold of these toxic patterns only to come around to acceptance in the end.

They continue: “The line ‘We don’t know who we are, I know I am nothing without you’ recalls that in the depths of self-doubt, the light of having comfort within yourself, even though you might be lost or confused about who you really are, is still important to have.”

The song comes packing an ominous music video filled with symbolic visuals, which was filmed, directed and edited by Jack Fontes of Dunelabs.

“In the paint scene we see Lauren eating and vomiting the paint, chaotically spreading it all over herself,” Aurateque explain. “The paint symbolises the mask that hides the true self, and the chaotic back and forth between hiding yourself, and trying desperately to be yourself.”

To celebrate the release, the band will embark on an East Coast tour in May supporting Ghostseeker, hitting venues in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

You can catch all the dates and details below.

Supporting Ghostseeker

Saturday, 13th May – King Lear’s Throne, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 26th May – The Gasometer, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 27th May – Waywards, Eora/Sydney NSW

