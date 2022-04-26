PREMIERE: Sydney’s Buffalo Paradise Take Us To The Wild West On Soulful New Single ‘Gunfight’

Sydney’s larrikin indie-rocksters Buffalo Paradise are wearing their hearts firmly on their tassled sleeves on their soulful new single, ‘Gunfight’.

The song, produced by ARIA-Nominated producer Greg Stace at Ralph Street Studios, is a stirring, piano-driven ballad that Gang Of Youths fans will undoubtedly stan.

Singer Lachie Pringle says the tune was written about the mental battles he experienced as a result of the uncertainties triggered by the global pandemic.

“Through COVID lockdowns, I constantly found myself living in a world where my profession no longer existed,” the frontman explains.

“I found that I was way less prepared for that than I thought I would be. The metaphor of the song is essentially about bringing a knife to a gunfight.”

To coincide with the release, the band have also released a riotous accompanying music video inspired by old Western films.

“Lachie is a cowboy bandit on the run, having just ditched his gang ‘The Buff Boys’ and stolen their fortune,” Pringle explains.

“The rest of the band are ‘The Buff Boys’ on a manhunt for Lachie and the stolen cash. The climax takes place at an abandoned ranch that Lachie has been hiding out at. The boys engage in a gun fight. Lachie eventually appears to surrender, but has a knife held behind his back.”

Catch your exclusive preview of Buffalo Paradise’s ‘Gunfight’ down below!

[embedded content]