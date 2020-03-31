PREMIERE: Sydney’s E For Echo Share Eerie Jazzercise-Inspired Music Video For New Indie-Rocker ‘Satisfied’

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on April 1, 2020

E For Echo are about to unfurl their latest slice of indie-rock, a grungey, mid-tempo brooder with lush harmonies dubbed ‘Satisfied’ and we’ve got your exclusive premiere down below.

The Sydney quartet’s new single also comes packing an eerie, jazzercise-inspired music video directed by Undefine Media.

Speaking about the inspo behind the clip, the band explain: “The idea came to us when we were demoing our new record up north in the Hunter Valley. When we finished recording and were listening back, we were mucking around and pretending to work out to it and doing bicep curls in slow motion (we were going stir crazy). After that, we could never let the idea go.”

“One night we tested out our idea by syncing muted jazzercise videos on YouTube with our song. Satisfied’s dark 90’s grunge sound coupled with the camp 80’s visuals created something so eerie. Straight away we reached out to Jim, and within minutes he had locked down a location and dancers.”

They add, “now, we’re pretty obsessed with the dancers. We never actually got to meet them on set, but they absolutely nailed the creepy weird thing we were going for!”

‘Satisfied’ is cut from the group’s forthcoming third EP Fresh Outta College, which is due out later this year.

Catch the song & music video premiering exclusively via Music Feeds below.