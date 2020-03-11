PREMIERE: Texas Singer-Songwriter Max Frost Shares Quirky Music Video For ‘Back In The Summer’

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on March 12, 2020

Texas-based singer-songwriter Max Frost recently toured Australia supporting British juggernauts Bastille, and during his visit, he took some time out to film a music video for his latest bop, ‘Back In The Summer’.

Premiering exclusively via Music Feeds below, the bright, quirky clip takes its cue from 90’s/early 2000’s music video classics such as Björk’s ‘Venus As A Boy’, Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’ and No Doubt’s ‘I’m Just A Girl’.

“The video for ‘Back In The Summer’ was by far and away the most seamless video I’ve ever been a part of,” Frost explains.

“It was the first time I received a first treatment and instantly thought ‘that’s the one’. I shot it in Melbourne, Australia right after my tour with Bastille with a really cool director named Josh Harris. He and the crew put a lot of love into it.”

The clip sees Frost cooped up indoors all day and night, reminiscing about a lost summer romance, before cabin fever finally catapults him into a whimsical fever dream.

Watch the music video premiering exclusively via Music Feeds below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]