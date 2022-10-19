PREMIERE: The CB3 Embrace Hip-Hop Grooves For ‘Wild Dingos’

Melbourne instrumental trio The CB3 have embraced uptempo hip-hop grooves for their latest single, ‘Wild Dingos’. The track is officially released on Friday, 21st October, and Music Feeds is premiering it today.

The CB3 made their debut back in 2017 with the release of debut album Exposed, though it’s only been the last couple of years that the outfit have come into their own. A pair of singles across 2020 and 2022 were followed by the release of their Bunny Hop! EP earlier this year, showcasing their funk-inspired neo-soul sound.

The CB3 – ‘Wild Dingos’

[embedded content]

Having last released new music by way of the Amin Payne remix of ‘Lost & Looking’, The CB3 have now returned with their newest single, ‘Wild Dingos’. The up-tempo track sees the trio leaning into their soul-funk style while venturing into new territory thanks to elements of disco-jazz and hip-hop grooves.

“All members of The CB3 love hip-hop grooves so much that we’ve always made tunes at slower tempos,” the group said in a statement. “We just dig how those tempos feel. ‘Wild Dingos’ was a real conscious decision to make something more up-tempo. It’s about as ‘club banger’ as we’ll get.”

The CB3 will also celebrate the release of their new single with a handful of shows in coming weeks. Alongside a support slot for Firetail at The Evelyn in Melbourne on Thursday, 27th October, they’ll perform two shows at Baby Snakes in Footscray on Sunday, 13th and Sunday, 27th November.

