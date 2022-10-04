PREMIERE: The Pictures Make a Strong Return with ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’

The Pictures have returned to the fold with their first single in 15 years, ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’. The track arrived on 28th September and Music Feeds is premiering the official music video.

The Pictures formed in 2000 as a side project for You Am I guitarist Davey Lane. The lineup of Lane, drummer Brett Wolfenden and bass player Luke Thomas released three albums before calling it quits in 2012. Although a couple of one-off reunions took place over the years, Lane devoted himself to his solo career, leaving fans waiting for a follow-up to The Pictures’ third LP, Kicking Indifference (2008).

The Pictures – ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’

After joining Phil Jamieson on the road this winter, the group make their big return with ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’. The single is the first taste of The Pictures next album, which is scheduled to arrive in 2023. It’s an exuberant piece of power-pop, with Lane once again accompanied by Thomas and Wolfenden.

In a statement, Lane described ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’ as a song about following your gut and figuring it out for yourself. “People aren’t always what they present themselves to be, and on the same hand, people aren’t always the sum of what other people say about them” he said.

Regarding the band’s fully fledged reunion, Lane had this to say: “We’ve had more than enough time between drinks to shed the baggage and inject fun back into it. We can play and sing better than we ever could back in the day, and we’re coming up with new material that we simply didn’t have the depth of knowledge and experience to produce back then.”

‘I Can’t Hold It Back’ is available as a limited 7″ single, with a 2003 demo recording of ‘Ground Control’, from The Pictures’ Somethin’ I Don’t Know EP on the B-side.

