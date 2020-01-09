PREMIERE: ‘The Terminator’ Goes Indie-Pop On Melbourne Band MOBS’ Irresistible New Bop ‘I’ll Be Back’

FeaturesWritten by Emmy Mack on January 9, 2020

Melbourne-based indie-pop band MOBS are kicking off 2020 with the release of a colourful new jam dubbed, ‘I’ll be Back’.

The four-piece’s freshie is packing a nostalgic pop flavour with warm synths and an infectious finger-clicking beat, not to mention lyrically it draws inspiration from the iconic 80’s action movie classic The Terminator.

“This is based on the character Kyle Reese coming back in time to protect Sarah Connor from the Terminator,” singer lead singer Jordan Clarey explains.

“It’s about loving someone despite the space, time or distance between them. It’s still subtle enough to feel like a love song, while also giving props to the characters from the film.”

To coincide with the release, the band are heading stateside to perform across the US and Canada alongside pop-rock juggernauts Set It Off, following on from performances throughout China earlier in November.

Catch MOBS’ ‘I’ll Be Back’ premiering exclusively via Music Feeds below.

