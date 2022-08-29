PREMIERE: The Tryouts Make the Laundry Pop on Debut Single ‘Washer’

The title of The Tryouts‘ debut single offers a peek into the band’s personal history. The Tryouts’ two core members, drummer Chelsea Reed and guitarist/keys player David Macmichael, wrote their first song while sitting on an old washer and dryer in a Los Angeles Airbnb.

Music Feeds is premiering ‘Washer’ ahead of its official release on Tuesday, 30th August. It’s been a long road to get to this point for Reed and Macmichael, whose Los Angeles rendezvous is now four years in the rearview.

The Tryouts – ‘Washer’

‘Washer’ is a perky indie-pop number centred on Reed and Macmichael’s dual lead vocals. The track’s playful bounce recalls artists like San Cisco, as well as Ben Folds and Regina Spektor’s ‘You Don’t Know Me’.

“With The Tryouts, we wanted to challenge ourselves to make a band that could be serious without taking itself too seriously by combining our styles and approaches as songwriters,” Macmichael said in a statement.

The Tryouts recorded ‘Washer’ with engineer Shaun Gaida at Rancho Relaxo Studios in Austinmere, NSW. Former Preatures guitarist Jack Moffitt produced and mixed the track and added bass guitar.

“Hands down the funnest writing and recording sessions I’ve ever had,” said Macmichael. “Jack Moffitt was a dream to work with and his bass playing shaped the whole feel of the songs.”

The Tryouts’ debut single ‘Washer’ is officially released on Tuesday, 30th August.

