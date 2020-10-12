PREMIERE: Ukiyo Makes Euphoric Vibes From Anxious Feelings On New Single ‘Make It Better’

Ukiyo’s latest single, ‘Make It Better’, is a lush swirl of euphoric, dream pop-influenced electronica reminiscent of Porter Robinson that sees the producer – aka Tim Arnott – pair big, glistening synths with swooning vocals courtesy of Bajillionaire and Brewer. The infectious track was produced by Ukiyo, mixed by Tim Watt and mastered by Wayne Sutherland.

The single, which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds before it officially drops, is taken from Ukiyo’s forthcoming, self-titled debut LP, which is due to arrive next month.

“This song is all about personal struggles, so it means completely different things to Bajillionaire, Brewer and myself who wrote it. For me, this song is about anxiety, which is something that I’ve always struggled with but only really started taking seriously very recently,” explains Arnott.

“I wanted to turn my feelings of anxiety into something beautiful, with the building, whirling synths in the verses representing how I feel in the moment and the chorus recreating the feeling of getting through it. I recently started taking medication to help with the anxiety and I’ve found myself blasting this song in the car ever since, it feels good to finally have a lot more days feeling like the chorus section.”

Set for release Friday, 13th November, Ukiyo’s debut album is a celebration of Australian’s music scene, with contributions from the likes of Panama, Maribelle, Janeva, Sammi Constantine and more.

Stream ‘Make It Better’ below. Pre-orders for Ukiyo are available now.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>