PREMIERE: Watch Dust of Us’ Abstract, Daggy Man-Directed Video For ‘The Swans’

Last year, Sydney duo Dust of Us released their debut single ‘The Swans’. It’s a gorgeous, ethereal track with layers that converge and wrap around one another. It’s a song that’s as much an atmospheric soundscape as it is a propulsive, driving indie rock cut.

Arriving a year and a half after the song was released is its accompanying, largely animated video, which we’re premiering here at Music Feeds today. Created and directed by Thomas Calder (aka Daggy Man), the visuals for ‘The Swans’ are much like the song itself – abstract colours and shapes coalescing, each intricate aspect coming together like a puzzle to form the whole.

“My first impulse when listening to the song was that it evoked really strong images of straight lines, colour and water. I wanted to somehow connect these concepts in an abstract but still interesting way,” explains Calder.

“I was also drawn to the intersection of organic textures mixed with more distorted, digital manipulations, and how I could make those two distinct things collaborate and mix in a cohesive way.”

Ed Prescott – one half of Dust of Us alongside brother Lloyd – says it was an honour to collaborate with Calder on the project.

“Daggy Man is one of my favourite Australian artists. Thomas Calder is a polymath – not only is his songwriting unique and achingly beautiful, but he’s also a talented photographer and animator who makes his own music videos,” says Prescott.

“He hasn’t made many videos for other artists, so I’m honoured he agreed to do this one for us. We felt like ‘The Swans’ warranted something dark, abstract and intricate; and he definitely delivered. The dude is a fountain of creativity. All he asked for was some basic iPhone footage of me singing the song to camera. He did everything else and sent us back this rich little world.”

The new video arrives shortly after the band unveiled visuals for ‘7 Years’, another single released last year. Both clips were made during quarantine, with the brothers using the time at home to focus on ensuring these songs had fitting visual companions. The band are currently putting the finishing touches on their debut EP, which is set to arrive February next year.

Watch the video for ‘The Swans’ below.

