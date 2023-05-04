PREMIERE: Watch Ella Thompson Perform Her New EP ‘Cocoon/Dawn’ at Melbourne Recital Centre

The career of Melbourne songwriter and vocalist Ella Thompson is defined by artistic versatility. Whether fronting The Bamboos and Dorsal Fins, making disco pop music in GL or exploring soul and R&B in her solo work, Thompson always finds a way to inject her unique perspective.

Thompson’s new EP, Cocoon/Dawn, is her most explicit foray into soul music. Three of the record’s five tracks were recorded in Thompson’s home studio with Dorsal Fins bandmate Liam McGorry. The final two songs were captured live at Melbourne Recital Centre in May 2022.

Ella Thompson: Cocoon/Dawn

While just two live recordings appear on the EP, Thompson and her band – drummer Alex Roper, synth/keys player Daniel Mougerman, trumpeter and guitarist Liam McGorry, saxophonist Cheryl Durongpisitkul, bass player Clare Cross and backing vocalists Rita Satch and Hayley Cramer – ran through the EP’s complete track listing on the Recital Centre Stage.

The entire session was caught on camera, and Music Feeds has the receipts to prove it. Watch all five videos below.

Ella Thompson Live at Melbourne Recital Centre

[embedded content] [embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Ella Thompson’s Cocoon/Dawn EP is out now via Hopestreet Recordings.

Ella Thompson Cocoon/Dawn Album Launch

w/Haych & DJ Friday

Thursday 25th May – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

