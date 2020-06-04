PREMIERE: Watch Nussy’s Shimmery, Spiritual Video for ‘Sahara’

Melbourne’s Nussy shared ‘Sahara’ last month, a glittery slice of electro-pop about the journey of searching for life’s purpose that marked her first new single in a couple of years.

Now, the songwriter has shared a video for ‘Sahara’, which we’re premiering exclusively today. Directed by Daniel Smith with 3D visual effects created by Lawrence Jaeger, it’s a vivid accompaniment that builds on the concept of the track to create some pretty stunning visuals.

“Because of coronavirus restrictions, we had to completely re-visit the entire plan for the video. There was just no way we could execute the original ideas we had mapped out while we were in lockdown – the original shoot location was shut down and it would have required way too many crew members which we couldn’t have on set because of social distancing rules,” explains Nussy.

“Dan was an absolute lifesaver, constantly coming up with new ideas and adjusting the way we were going to shoot to make it work. He suggested working with a VFX artist which is where Lawrence came in and he was such a breeze to work with!”

Check out the video for ‘Sahara’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]