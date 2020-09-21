PREMIERE: Watch Peter Bibby’s Dog Act Bring New Single ‘Calcium’ To Life, From The Living Room

Last Friday we received Peter Bibby’s third studio album Marge. The album coincided with the release of their single ‘Calcium’ and we’re super duper stoked to be premiering the video for it right now.

The video sees the Peter Bibby’s Dog Act gang load into a living room to perform the catchy Australiana-infused album closer, described as the record’s soothing “until next time” kiss goodbye.

“I wrote this song on the back porch of a mate’s place in Mt Lawley,” recalls Bibby.

“I remember having read a lot of mumbo jumbo about the dairy industry at the time. The lyrics felt silly but the tune felt so nice to sing. Engineer Mitch pulled a real shifty on me and put my guitar solo in reverse, resulting in me being a happy boy.”

He’s right about that. ‘Calcium’ is a joyful, chill track and the live video brings an amazing energy to it, highlighting every facet of Bibby’s distinctive vocals. You can catch it down below.

On the album, Bibby says, “The Dog Act and I recorded this album in a week off in Perth between two Australian tours.

“We were match fit and full of beans. It features a selection of songs, some fun, some completely bloody miserable.

“It was made better by the involvement of the fourth Dog, Mitch McDonald, who engineered the record and offered endless energy and ideas. I love this record.”

Watch the live performance of ‘Calcium’ below and check out the deets for Peter Bibby’s Dog Act’s Freo show with POND.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Peter Bibby’s Dog Act Live Dates

Supporting POND

Saturday, 7th November

Freo Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Sold Out