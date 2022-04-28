PREMIERE: Watch Samantha Gash Star In The Stunning Video For Riley Pearce’s ‘Keep Moving’

Singer-songwriter Riley Pearce is readying his debut album, with The Water & the Rough set to arrive on Friday, 10th June. He’s already previewed it with a handful of singles, including ‘Furniture’ – we premiered a gorgeous live video of Pearce performing that song from the Margaret River a couple of months ago.

Today, we’re premiering a new song from it, ‘Keep Moving’, before it officially arrives tomorrow. It’s a soaring, heart-on-sleeve cut buoyed by gorgeous vocal harmonies, foregrounding Pearce’s refrain: “Do what you can just to keep moving.”

There’s also a literal element to the song – referencing around Pearce’s relatively recent passion for running. “The exertion of energy was therapeutic, [and] such a great way to get back into nature,” he says of his first foray into the sport.

“I was playing around with drone-like sounds for the verses and got something rhythmically happening. Tapping into this song was a moment of absolute release: I wanted that moment where you’re at the top of the hill, looking down.”

Fittingly, ‘Keep Moving’ arrives alongside a Nic Morley-directed video that features Australian professional endurance athlete Samantha Gash as she navigates the Cape to Cape track in WA, running through some absolutely beautiful natural surroundings. It’s a pretty stunning clip that suits the song and its message perfectly. Watch that below.

[embedded content]