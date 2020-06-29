PREMIERE: Watch The Surreal Video For Ayla’s New Single ‘Go Slow’

Earlier this month, Queensland singer-songwriter Ayla shared her first new music in a couple of years, a single titled ‘Go Slow’. Co-written and produced by Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles – the first in a series of collaborations by Ayla set to be released over the coming months – ‘Go Slow’ is a smouldering slice of dark, broody alt-pop that gravitates around piercing synths and the songwriter’s commanding vocals.

“The song is about hearing bad news and figuring out how to work through it, but it’s also an expression of needing to escape something – whatever that may be,” explains Ayla.

Today, Music Feeds are premiering the video for ‘Go Slow’, directed by Alex Greaves. Juxtaposing archival footage over shots of Ayla following numerous pathways in the search for identity and growth. Shot largely in an abandoned office building, capturing the mundanity of the workplace, it’s a powerful visual accompaniment that beautifully complements the song and its themes.

“It was the perfect backdrop for the themes of escaping repetition and the everyday routine, which I’m sure a lot of people can relate to right now,” explains the songwriter.

Greaves echoes her sentiments, adding that, “Overall, to me, the story is a reflection on how our lives can so easily fall into repetition and why we would should challenge ourselves to see beyond that.”

Check out the video for ‘Go Slow’ below.

