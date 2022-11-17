PREMIERE: Watch the Video for Jordan Wilson’s New Single ‘Terminals’

Last year, we premiered ‘Totem’, the debut solo single from Jordan Wilson – perhaps best known as part of duo Georgia Fair. Today, we’re sharing the video for his second single, ‘Terminals’. Like ‘Totems’, it marks a stylistic shift from his folk-oriented work with Georgia Fair. It’s a layered, mesmeric cut that foregrounds Wilson’s near-whispered vocals with ghostly piano keys and subtle electronic percussion; Thom Yorke and Agnes Obel are cited as reference points.

‘Terminals’ arrives alongside a video directed by Odin Umeofia that features Wilson and his partner, fellow singer-songwriter Maia Marsh, cutting between the interior and exterior of a lighthouse the pair are in. “I wanted the inner world to be freaky and spoofy to represent the underworld of the psyche and have that release of the outside shots culminating in the final lines of the song, ‘We know the way out.’”

Jordan Wilson – ‘Terminals’

[embedded content]

‘Terminals’ was written after Wilson had returned home after a stint living in Europe. “I was a bit down and lost so my father corralled me in to coming to work for him. My body was in shock from going from sipping lattes on the Parisian streets to digging holes in the Australian suburbs,” Wilson explains.

“I overheard one of the other workers at lunch after going to the toilet: ‘You know mate, no matter how hard I shake it, there’s always two drops left.’ I was eating lunch by myself, but it made me laugh out loud on the spot,” he continues.

“Something about the absurdity of it all brought me back to earth and I was able to start writing again. That line means something else to me now, but it helps me to appreciate the many situations that life can throw you in.”

‘Terminals’ is officially out tomorrow (Friday, 18th November). Wilson will present more of his solo work with a pair of upcoming shows supporting Marsh’s band Motion Sickness. Those will take place Thursday, 24th November at the Chippo Hotel in Sydney, and Wednesday, 7th December at the Old Bar in Melbourne.