PREMIERE: Watch Workhorse’s Otherworldly Video for ‘Mary Maiden’, Shot at Adelaide’s Medieval Fair

Workhorse, the dream-pop project of Adelaide songwriter Harriet Fraser-Barbour (from Wireheads and Fair Maiden), released the debut album No Photographs in August. One of the album’s standouts is ‘Mary Maiden’, a reimagining of Joan Baez’s ‘River in the Pines’. Workhorse transform the sparse, acoustic folk of the original into a hypnotic, melancholic track featuring electric guitar chords, understated strings and Fraser-Barbour’s dreamlike vocals.

We’re premiering the song’s accompanying video, which was shot on Super-8 film by Fraser-Barbour and Chelsea Farquhar at Adelaide’s Medieval Fair. Featuring sword fights, white horses and wizards with crystal balls, it captures the song’s otherworldly, mystical energy.

Watch Workhorse’s Video for ‘Mary Maiden’

[embedded content]

“I wanted to film a video that nodded its head to the themes in the track, and what better way to do so than at our local medieval fair,” Fraser-Barbour said. “I’ve been to the medieval fair a few times and it’s always a fun and kooky mix of people, a real intersection of cultures and communities.

“Like AVcon – Adelaide’s Anime & Video Games Festival – I love the atmosphere of niche communities finding a place to express themselves. It feels like a very safe and free environment.”

Fraser-Barbour wears a costume made by Farquhar, a friend and collaborator, who specialises in historical fashion garments. “She makes historically accurate ruffs and corsets, as well as the head piece that I am wearing in this video which is called a Barbette.”

No Photographs is a lush, immersive record, made up of songs that are as textural and atmospheric as they are immediately captivating. Fraser-Barbour cites Mazzy Star, Julee Cruise and Chris Isaak as influences. No Photographs is out now via Dinosaur City Records.

