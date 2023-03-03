PREMIERE: Xela Goes Back to the 70s in ‘Small Talk’ Music Video

Sydney-based pop and soul artist Xela has released her debut EP, In the Grey. Released at the conclusion of a headline show at Lazybones Lounge last night (2nd March), the six-song release is the culmination of a couple of years’ worth of singles from the New Zealand born songwriter.

Music Feeds is premiering the music video for the EP’s opening song, ‘Small Talk’, which introduces us to the EP’s core themes. “In the Grey is a body of work reflecting my experiences navigating the dating world while figuring out how to honour my intuition and grow as an individual,” Xela said.

Xela – ‘Small Talk’

[embedded content]

Frederick McHenry directed and edited the ‘Small Talk’ video, which includes shots of Xela lying on the floor surrounded by records from artists such as Dionne Warwick, Ferrante & Teicher, Sade and Barbra Streisand.

Xela told Music Feeds that ‘Small Talk’ is intended to reflect “the stages that both myself and others have gone through, especially over the last few turbulent years, of prioritising myself but staying open to the right kind of connection.”

She continued: “‘Small Talk’ encapsulates the desire to get to know someone on a deeper level rather than just the physical.” The video echoes this desire – Xela wanted it to be both soulful and sensual so as to match the mood of the song, which she described as a “bedroom neo-soul/pop track.”

The release of In the Grey is a significant moment for Xela. “I started my artist journey/career during the pandemic when all other options largely dropped out. This is the product of deciding to go all in and pursue what I have always dreamed of doing, so it is close to my heart.”

Xela’s In the Grey EP is out now.

