PREMIERE: Young Lions Embrace a New Beginning On ‘Kaleidoscope’

Brisbane rock outfit Young Lions break new ground on their latest single, ‘Kaleidoscope’. The track marks the beginning of a new era for the group, arriving close to two years after their previous single, ‘Pilgrim’. Music Feeds is premiering ‘Kaleidoscope’ alongside its official release.

Having emerged in 2013 with the album Burn, Young Lions have spent the majority of the last decade carving out a name for themselves on the national scene. They released Blue Isla in 2015 and Mr Spaceman in 2017, the latter of which garnered positive reviews across the board.

Young Lions – ‘Kaleidoscope’

[embedded content]

Now, following a handful of singles in recent years, Young Lions return sounding sharper, stronger, and more powerful than before. This recharge is evident on ‘Kaleidoscope’, which sees them working with Brock Weston of Bugs to craft a track that zeroes in on themes of mental health, placing the responsibility for change on the shoulders of the listener.

“‘Kaleidoscope’ is close to my heart after a family member came close to taking their own life,” said frontman Zach Britt. “Just to witness their struggle and the feeling of complete helplessness, I had really started to question things, like for example, ‘Our mothers’ love, was it all for nothing?’”