PREMIERE: Zekiel’s ‘9 Days Straight’ Video Is A Poignant Snapshot Of A Personal Battle

Above a trap-influenced backdrop of guitars and understated percussion, Zekiel‘s latest single ‘9 Days Straight’ sees the Sydney rapper reflect on a long period of insomnia. Stress-induced while overworked and struggling with addiction, the experience came throughout the end of 2019 after moving from his Queensland hometown.

“I was physically exhausted, physiologically vulnerable, and on the verge of a major breakdown,” he explains.

“I wanted to highlight the contrast between the highs and the lows that I couldn’t seem to escape. Facing the reality that I have been consistently inconsistent throughout my life and it’s always held me back was a lightbulb moment for me, so I decided to write about it.”

‘9 Days Straight’ contrasts a vibey chorus that at its outset makes this period of the rapper’s life seem positive with introspective verses in which Zekiel directly confronts his insecurities and regrets. As he puts it, the exhilaration of playing in front of thousands followed by the realisation of laying alone in bed when it’s all over. “[‘9 Days Straight’] is a track about duality… the experience of dealing with the highs and lows that no one else sees.”

Today, we’re premiering the video for ‘9 Days Straight’. Shot almost entirely by the rapper himself, the visuals capture the feeling of being lost that the song’s lyrics convey.

Looking forward, the rapper’s future looks a lot sunnier – he says that through trial and error he’s found balance through moderation and routine. “Who would’ve thought?”

Check it out below:

[embedded content]