PREMIRE: Listen to Perth Neo-Soul Artist Madoc Plane’s Debut EP, ‘Own Worst Enemy’

Today, we’re premiering Own Worst Enemy, the debut EP from Perth-based neo-soul crooner Madoc Plane, ahead of its official release tomorrow (28th October). Influences as diverse as Jordan Rakei, Matt Corby and The Weeknd, with Plane also pointing to the likes of Steely Dan and Anderson .Paak while speaking to Music Feeds earlier this year.

Altogether, it’s an eclectic mix that melds pop, soul, electronic and jazz touchpoints together to foreground Plane’s impressive vocals – which oscillate throughout between silky-smooth and utterly soaring. At its most synth-heavy and kaleidoscopic, or its woozy, ethereal ambient moments, it’s Plane’s commanding vocal presence that threads these songs together.

Listen to Madoc Plane’s Own Worst Enemy EP Below

“‘Overdrive’ shows a more electronic pop [and] dance sound with a heavy use of produced drums whilst ‘Own Worst Enemy’ is a smooth yet powerful soul-pop groove, incorporating dense vocal harmony,” Plane says of the sonic approach on the EP. “‘Burning Up’ lies somewhere in-between these two tunes. It shows a more complex mixture of both styles through its use of vocal intricacy, as well as revealing an ambient and produced soundscape.”

According to Plane, Own Worst Enemy explores themes of low self-esteem, anxiety and overthinking. At the time of writing these songs I wasn’t my usual confident self, which I guess is displayed in the lyricism of the EP,” he explains. “I think that writing based on these self-critical themes was somewhat therapeutic for me, allowing me to be more honest with myself and to reflect on my experiences from a different perspective.”

