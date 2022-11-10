Prenetics Announces Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance

LONDON and HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights:

Reported third quarter 2022 revenue of US$80 million

Reported loss from operations of US$9 million , adjusted earnings [1] of US$21 million and adjusted EBITDA [2] of US$27 million in the third quarter

, adjusted earnings of and adjusted EBITDA of in the third quarter Achieved gross margin of 59% in the third quarter

Appointed Professor Robert Harris , founder and former CEO of Lakeside Healthcare Group, one of UK’s largest GP practices, as Executive Chairman of Prenetics EMEA

, founder and former CEO of Lakeside Healthcare Group, one of UK’s largest GP practices, as Executive Chairman of Prenetics EMEA Ended the third quarter with cash and other short-term assets [3] of approximately US$250 million

of approximately Obtained HSBC banking facilities of US$50 million for general corporate purposes and liquidity for potential acquisitions, demonstrating confidence from financial institutions

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Prenetics, said “I’m very proud of our strong results, demonstrating our continued growth, and reflecting the success we’ve had in performing over 26 million COVID-19 laboratory and at-home tests to date. Looking ahead, we expect to see continued demand in COVID testing to drive near term revenues. I’m also very excited to see our global clinical strategy taking shape, as we launch more tests into more clinics. As part of our UK restructuring, we’ve recently added Professor Robert Harris as our Executive Chairman for Prenetics EMEA. We are thrilled to be able to leverage his knowledge and experience as a co-founder and former CEO of Lakeside Healthcare Group, which he grew into one of the largest GP practices in the UK. We believe with the addition of Prof. Harris and our new UK strategy, we aim to provide clinical care to 1 million people by 2025. Lastly, we are now in final discussions for multiple acquisitions in the area of clinical cancer genomics, virtual care and primary care clinics which we believe would be highly synergistic and accretive to Prenetics as we continue on our mission to build an end to end health ecosystem. I look forward to providing key updates in the coming months.

Professor Robert Harris, Executive Chairman of Prenetics EMEA, added “I am thrilled to join Prenetics as they continue to scale the business and approach exciting roll-up opportunities. Having previously built one of the UK’s largest GP practices, managing hundreds and thousands of patients, I’m impressed by Prenetics’ suite of preventive and diagnostic tests, and their goal of providing a greater level of care to patients.”

Financial Guidance

Prenetics provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure.

For full year 2022, Prenetics raises revenue guidance to the range of US$270 million to US$280 million and raises full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of US$47 million to US$53 million.

About Prenetics

Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a major global diagnostics and genetic testing company with the mission to bring health closer to millions of people globally and decentralize healthcare by making the three pillars — Prevention, Diagnostics and Personalized Care — comprehensive and accessible to anyone, at anytime and anywhere. Prenetics is led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, with operations across 9 locations, including United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; and provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing. To learn more about Prenetics, visit www.prenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Prenetics, and also contains certain financial forecasts and projections.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including, but not limited to, statements about Prenetics’ future results of operations and financial position, plans for new product development and geographic expansion, objectives of management for future operations, projections of market opportunity and revenue growth, competitive position, and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of Prenetics, which involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions, whether or not identified in this document, should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: changes in applicable laws or regulations applicable to Prenetics; developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the regulatory environment and changes in laws, regulations or policies in which Prenetics operate; Prenetics’ ability to successfully compete in highly competitive industries and markets; Prenetics’ ability to continue to adjust its offerings to meet market demand; Prenetics’ ability to attract customers to choose its products and services and grow its ecosystem; political instability in the jurisdictions in which Prenetics operates; the overall economic environment and general market and economic conditions in the jurisdiction in which Prenetics operates; and Prenetics’ ability to execute its strategies, manage growth and maintain its corporate culture as it grows. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties included in Prenetics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Basis of Presentation

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement Prenetics’ consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted profit for the period. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS operating results (1) Equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) finance income and exchange gain or loss, and (4) other discretionary items determined by management. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company’s public disclosures.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company’s non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of (Loss)/Profit from Operations under IFRS and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)”, “Reconciliation of Gross Profit under IFRS and Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-IFRS)” and “Reconciliation of Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and Adjusted Profit for the period (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ $ Assets Property, plant and equipment 10,974,095 12,863,570 13,037,192 Intangible assets 800,422 21,675,333 23,826,282 Goodwill – 3,538,599 3,978,065 Deferred tax assets 7,696 4,983 79,702 Deferred expenses 7,393,072 8,538,212 – Other non-current assets 334,524 449,651 693,548 Non-current assets 19,509,809 47,070,348 41,614,789 Inventories 8,210,825 11,296,467 6,829,226 Trade receivables 61,076,651 42,634,854 47,041,538 Deferred expenses 4,535,245 4,553,370 – Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 6,356,168 11,563,328 7,817,756 Amounts due from related companies – – 9,060 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 25,226,919 26,746,657 9,906,000 Cash and cash equivalents 144,686,487 134,379,603 35,288,952 Current assets 250,092,295 231,174,279 106,892,532 Total assets 269,602,104 278,244,627 148,507,321 Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 224,189 596,151 659,498 Preference shares liabilities – – 486,404,770 Warrant liabilities 10,073,250 8,311,000 – Lease liabilities 2,488,780 3,066,826 3,600,232 Non-current liabilities 12,786,219 11,973,977 490,664,500 Trade payables 9,077,855 8,571,871 9,979,726 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,395,020 14,735,987 36,280,298 Contract liabilities 5,579,759 9,762,974 9,587,245 Lease liabilities 1,857,982 1,874,093 1,666,978 Trade financing 9,741,503 9,201,820 – Tax payable 6,894,415 3,121,962 1,223,487 Current liabilities 49,546,534 47,268,707 58,737,734 Total liabilities 62,332,753 59,242,684 549,402,234

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ $ Equity Share capital (US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 110,979,347 shares issued (June 30, 2022: US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 110,979,347 shares issued; December 31, 2021: US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 14,932,033 shares issued)) 11,098 11,098 1,493 Reserves 207,343,283 219,075,867 (400,811,431) Total equity/(equity deficiency) attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 207,354,381 219,086,965 (400,809,938) Non-controlling interests (85,030) (85,022) (84,975) Total equity/(equity deficiency) 207,269,351 219,001,943 (400,894,913) Total equity and liabilities 269,602,104 278,244,627 148,507,321

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ Revenue 223,440,544 211,136,492 Direct costs (118,888,842) (128,770,734) Gross profit 104,551,702 82,365,758 Other income and other net (losses)/gains (744,692) 199,305 Selling and distribution expenses (included equity-settled share-based payment expenses of $106,909 (2021: $15,624)) (10,798,052) (11,575,835) Research and development expenses (included equity-settled share-based payment expenses of $3,857,617 (2021: $2,723,370)) (11,913,427) (5,104,080) Restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business – Impairment losses on intangible assets (19,109,580) – – Impairment losses on goodwill (3,272,253) – – Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment (1,738,467) – – Write-off of prepayment (3,549,298) – Administrative and other operating expenses (included equity-settled share-based payment expenses of $24,172,462 (2021: $9,926,392)) (81,359,051) (45,349,553) (Loss)/profit from operations (27,933,118) 20,535,595 Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (1,674,184) – Share-based payment on listing[4] (89,546,601) – Fair value loss on convertible securities – (29,054,669) Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities (60,091,353) (71,885,207) Fair value loss on warrant liabilities (3,301,827) – Write-off on amount due from a shareholder – (106,179) Gain on bargain purchase – 117,238 Other finance costs (4,082,155) (2,775,251) Loss before taxation (186,629,238) (83,168,473) Income tax expense (5,432,092) (5,105,364) Loss for the period (192,061,330) (88,273,837) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of: – financial statements of subsidiaries and a joint venture outside Hong Kong (7,602,604) (1,006,600) Total comprehensive income for the period (199,663,934) (89,280,437) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (192,061,275) (88,266,295) Non-controlling interests (55) (7,542) (192,061,330) (88,273,837)

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (199,663,879) (89,272,895) Non-controlling interests (55) (7,542) (199,663,934) (89,280,437) Loss per share Basic loss per share (2.73) (2.90) Diluted loss per share (2.73) (2.90) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 70,371,679 30,396,578 Diluted 70,371,679 30,396,578

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ $ Revenue 79,680,227 51,716,268 74,659,012 Direct costs (32,861,283) (30,021,343) (48,919,345) Gross profit 46,818,944 21,694,925 25,739,667 Other income and other net losses (159,353) (556,328) (156,738) Selling and distribution expenses (included equity-settled share-based payment expenses of $67,267 (June 30, 2022: $30,150; September 30, 2021: $9,771)) (2,395,630) (3,119,276) (5,292,592) Research and development expenses (included equity-settled share-based payment expenses of $960,298 (June 30, 2022: $1,647,701; September 30, 2021: $2,024,342)) (3,248,693) (4,843,244) (2,170,589) Restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business – Impairment losses on intangible assets (19,109,580) – – – Impairment losses on goodwill (3,272,253) – – – Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment (1,738,467) – – – Write-off of prepayment (3,549,298) – – Administrative and other operating expenses (included equity-settled share-based payment expenses in $4,959,298 (June 30, 2022: $11,316,433; September 30, 2021: $7,360,378)) (22,830,520) (31,073,684) (23,459,571) Loss from operations (9,484,850) (17,897,607) (5,339,823) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (14,841) (1,659,343) – Share-based payment on listing – (89,546,601) – Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities – (31,815,352) (71,885,207) Fair value loss on warrant liabilities (1,762,250) (1,539,577) – Write-off on amount due from a shareholder – – (106,179) Gain on bargain purchase – – 117,238 Other finance costs (142,581) (1,447,778) (2,352,895) Loss before taxation (11,404,522) (143,906,258) (79,566,866) Income tax expense (3,493,717) (270,937) (846,495) Loss for the period (14,898,239) (144,177,195) (80,413,361) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of: – financial statements of subsidiaries and a joint venture outside Hong Kong (2,826,668) (4,245,198) (858,767) Total comprehensive income for the period (17,724,907) (148,422,393) (81,272,128)

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ $ Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (14,898,231) (144,177,194) (80,410,937) Non-controlling interests (8) (1) (2,424) (14,898,239) (144,177,195) (80,413,361) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (17,724,899) (148,422,392) (81,269,704) Non-controlling interests (8) (1) (2,424) (17,724,907) (148,422,393) (81,272,128) Loss per share Basic loss per share (0.21) (2.91) (2.65) Diluted loss per share (0.21) (2.91) (2.65) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 70,371,679 49,616,648 30,396,578 Diluted 70,371,679 49,616,648 30,396,578

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) Reconciliation of (Loss)/Profit from Operations under IFRS and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ (Loss)/profit from operations under IFRS (27,933,118) 20,535,595 Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 28,338,511 12,975,035 Depreciation and amortization 6,209,748 4,345,417 Restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business – Impairment losses on intangible assets 19,109,580 – – Impairment losses on goodwill 3,272,253 – – Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment 1,738,467 – – Write-off of prepayment 3,549,298 – Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 10,941,228 2,415,383 Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net 967,707 (333,798) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) 46,193,674 39,937,632

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ $ Loss from operations under IFRS (9,484,850) (17,897,607) (5,339,823) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 5,994,430 12,966,966 9,437,807 Depreciation and amortization 2,107,063 1,947,390 1,983,045 Restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business – Impairment losses on intangible assets 19,109,580 – – – Impairment losses on goodwill 3,272,253 – – – Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment 1,738,467 – – – Write-off of prepayment 3,549,298 – – Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 391,354 8,854,689 1,219,997 Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net 264,339 671,596 (12,421) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) 26,941,934 6,543,034 7,288,605

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) Reconciliation of Gross Profit under IFRS and Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-IFRS) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ Gross profit under IFRS 104,551,702 82,365,758 Depreciation and amortization 1,364,314 801,870 Adjusted gross profit (Non-IFRS) 105,916,016 83,167,628

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ $ Gross profit under IFRS 46,818,944 21,694,925 25,739,667 Depreciation and amortization 501,211 445,484 353,429 Adjusted gross profit (Non-IFRS) 47,320,155 22,140,409 26,093,096

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) Reconciliation of Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and Adjusted profit for the period (Non-IFRS) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS (192,061,275) (88,266,295) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 28,338,511 12,975,035 Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 10,941,228 2,415,383 Share-based payment on listing 89,546,601 – Fair value loss on convertible securities – 29,054,669 Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities 60,091,353 71,885,207 Fair value loss on warrant liabilities 3,301,827 – Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,674,184 – Restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business – Impairment losses on intangible assets 19,109,580 – – Impairment losses on goodwill 3,272,253 – – Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment 1,738,467 – – Write-off of prepayment 3,549,298 – Adjusted profit for the period (Non-IFRS) 29,502,027 28,063,999

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ $ $ Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS (14,898,231) (144,177,194) (80,410,937) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 5,994,430 12,966,966 9,437,807 Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 391,354 8,854,689 1,219,997 Share-based payment on listing – 89,546,601 – Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities – 31,815,352 71,885,207 Fair value loss on warrant liabilities 1,762,250 1,539,577 – Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 14,841 1,659,343 – Restructuring costs in relation to UK and diagnostic business – Impairment losses on intangible assets 19,109,580 – – – Impairment losses on goodwill 3,272,253 – – – Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment 1,738,467 – – – Write-off of prepayment 3,549,298 – – Adjusted profit for the period (Non-IFRS) 20,934,242 2,205,334 2,132,074