Prenetics, Prudential, and others launch Project Screen – a non-profit initiative providing a WHO-approved solution to get tested and diagnosed for COVID-19 from home in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Leading genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics (also known as CircleDNA) today announces the launch of Project Screen by Circle – the initiative is backed by philanthropic and operational support from a consortium of industry leaders, including Prenetics, Prudential Hong Kong, Xcelom, Mason Supreme Healthcare, hpa SOCIAL, Beyond Ventures and Pickupp.

Project Screen is driven by a duty of responsibility, to signify a collective response and commitment to the increased need for testing in the community. Project Screen has set out to make RT-PCR COVID-19 testing easy, safe and accurate.

Transparent Pricing. Zero Profit

Project Screen, in efforts to provide everyone in the community accessibility to WHO-approved RT-PCR COVID-19 testing is operating to only cover costs with zero profit. Full transparent pricing is listed below in HKD:

Sample Collection Kit – $53

Delivery Fee – $30

Sample Pick-Up Fee – $130

Lab Fees – $429

Operations – $257

Health Professional Oversight – $50

Credit Card Transaction Fees – $36

Total – $985

HKD $300 Subsidy, for up to 30,000 Healthcare Workers, by Prudential Hong Kong

Frontline workers at the heart of the pandemic are helping to keep Hong Kong healthy and safe. To show support and even greater accessibility for their constant sacrifice, Prudential is subsidising HKD $300 per test, up to 30,000 COVID-19 test kits, for healthcare workers and their families. This means that local first responders, doctors, nurses and any healthcare worker and their family members in Hong Kong will only pay HKD $685.

Collaboration with Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) to develop new protocol for Whole Genome Sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 virus

In a collaboration effort between Prenetics and the CUHK Biomedicine Sciences team led by Professor Stephen Tsui, the team will develop new protocols for rapid and accurate whole genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2. The findings will subsequently be utilized for public health control of the COVID-19 outbreak by patient clustering and contact tracing when community spread begins to prevail. It will also lead to a greater understanding of the disease that will allow Hong Kong to respond to the pandemic and to ultimately save lives.

Testing Capacity of up to 3,000 Daily

By leveraging off Prenetics existing ISO-15189:2012 accredited laboratory, Project Screen can process up to 3,000 WHO-approved RT-PCR COVID-19 samples daily. It is set to have an initial ramp-up period of 1,000 tests daily and within weeks can expand up to 3,000 samples daily. Project Screen aims to serve individuals, healthcare workers, hospitals, private clinics, and employers in Hong Kong.

Availability, Pricing and How It Works

To access a COVID-19 test, individuals, healthcare workers and their families can go to www.screen.circledna.com to complete a short questionnaire, provided by our independent healthcare partner and based on guidelines from the Department of Health. The test will be available for HKD $985 for individuals, with no profit to Project Screen or any of the consortium member companies. For healthcare workers and their families, it will be HKD $685 with a $300 subsidy provided by Prudential Hong Kong.

Project Screen has reached out to government officials and public health departments in further expanding testing capacity in Hong Kong. Given the high demand for testing, the company will work rapidly to make more tests available as the global supply shortage for COVID-19 test kits is addressed.

The testing experience includes:

WHO-approved RT-PCR COVID-19 laboratory test (gold standard) with 99.9% sensitivity / specificity

Overnight sample delivery

Infectious disease deep throat saliva sample collection and shipping materials to safely ship your sample, using COVID-19 guidelines set by the Department of Health

Same-day sample collection pick-up by trained professional at-home back to our laboratory

Private, secure digital results provided within 24 hours of receipt in laboratory

Individuals with positive results will be provided a telehealth consult with an independent registered healthcare professional.

Danny Yeung, Co-Founder and CEO of Prenetics said “Hong Kong is our home and together with the consortium of Project Screen, we felt it was our responsibility to do everything we possibly can for the community. No one company can do it all and it’s just amazing we have the support of so many industry leaders whom have all worked around the clock to launch Project Screen as a non-profit initiative. Together, we can fight COVID-19!”

Derek Yung, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential said “In line with our ‘We DO’ spirit, Prudential is proud to be a catalyst in this meaningful initiative as we continue to demonstrate our ongoing commitment in supporting the community during the COVID-19 outbreak. Healthcare workers are the heartbeat of our medical system and providing affordable testing to the larger community is an extremely important piece in our fight against the virus. We would like to express our earnest and humble gratitude to all the heroes in the healthcare services for their important and valued contribution and together, we continue to will do whatever we can to support Hong Kong in overcoming this challenge together.”

Professor Stephen Tsui, CUHK Biomedical Sciences said “As a researcher and life-long academic, it’s my privilege to be involved in Project Screen. Having mapped the SARS genome 17 years ago, I’m confident that we can do the same for COVID-19. This virus is one of the biggest threats Hong Kong has faced and understanding the spread is crucial in fighting the disease. By harnessing whole genome sequencing, it will help us break down the complex picture of the COVID-19 spread, and ultimately save lives.”

About Project Screen

Project Screen by Circle – a non-profit initiative providing a WHO-approved solution to get tested and diagnosed for COVID-19 from home in Hong Kong. The initiative is backed by philanthropic and operational support from a consortium of industry leaders, including Prenetics, Prudential Hong Kong, Xcelom, Mason Supreme Healthcare, hpa SOCIAL, Beyond Ventures and Pickupp.

Project Screen is driven by a duty of responsibility, to signify a collective response and commitment to the increased need for COVID-19 testing in the community. Project Screen has set out to make RT-PCR COVID-19 testing easy, safe and accurate. Together, let’s fight COVID-19 in Hong Kong, for Hong Kong.

About Prenetics

Prenetics is a leading global genetic testing and digital health company. Prenetics operates its direct to consumer genomics business via its two brands, CircleDNA in Asia and DNAFit in Europe. The company has a team of over 150 people and is spread across ten offices in Asia, Europe and South Africa.

Prenetics has received over USD 50-million in strategic funding from Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, Ping An and more. Prenetics’ mission is to help people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with personalised, predictive, and preventive measures in the form of the latest, proven innovations in DNA and mobile technology. For more information, visit www.prenetics.com and www.circledna.com

About Prudential Hong Kong

Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, we provide a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance and employee benefits.

Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps individuals to de-risk their lives and deal with their biggest financial concerns through life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions. Prudential plc has 20 million customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Please visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information

