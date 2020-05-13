SANYA, China, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Preparations for the Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020 are progressing quickly as planned and the tournament will take place as scheduled from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction of the athletes’ village is under way 24 hours a day. The first building will be completed on May 16, and the rest of the venues will be completed before Sept. 30, said Zhang Wei, vice director of the venue construction department of the organizing committee.

Zhou Jun, the vice mayor of Sanya, said that the preparations for the games brought in great changes in the city.

“In addition to the construction of 17 venues, it will further improve the infrastructure of the whole city, including communication, medical treatment, transportation and reconstruction of the Sanya Bay scenic area,” Zhou said.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preparations-for-2020-asian-beach-games-in-sanya-in-progress-as-planned-say-organizers-301058457.html