Prepare schools for GMRC, DepEd urged

The Department of Education (DepEd) must adopt the curriculum of schools to cater to the reintroduction of good manners and right conduct (GMRC), as it overhauls the educational system under a so-called “new normal,” a lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez urged the DepEd to craft subjects on GMRC and values education in schools, after President Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 11476, or the GMRC and Values Education Act.

“It is no longer possible to implement the law this coming school year because the DepEd will still have to issue implementing rules and regulations, but we have to reintroduce those subjects as soon as possible,” he said.

RA 11476 restores GMRC and Values Education as core subjects in the K-12 curriculum in public and private schools, and replace the Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao subject.

GMRC will be taught from Grades 1 to 6, and will also be integrated into the daily learning activities of preschool pupils.

Values Education will be taught from Grades 7 to 10 and to be integrated in current subjects in Grades 11 to 12. INQ

