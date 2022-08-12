President Marcos Backs Propose ‘ladderized’ Program for Nurses

President Marcos Backs Nursing ‘ladderized” Program

Proposed ‘ladderized’ program for nurses gets back from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos on Thursday, August 11, to strengthen country’s health sector.

President Bongbong Marcos expressed his support for the idea during a meeting with the PSAC members on Thursday. This relates to concerns about nurses and other healthcare professionals leaving the country to work overseas.

The ideas were coming from Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie who said that the ladderized program is offered by the University of the Philippines (UP) – Manila and by some local government unit (LGU’S).

Based from PTVNEWS, The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority also offers a six-month nursing assistant program, with graduates being able to work in hospitals after a short while.

According to President Marcos, giving doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals a scholarship could prevent them from emigrating.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. answers question directed to him by the members of the Palace media during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (ROBINSON NIÑAL/File)

“I like the ladderized idea for the nurses because that’s really becoming a problem – the brain drain that we are suffering,” In a meeting with members of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) in Malacañang said by Marcos.

According to a statement issued by the Palace, the PSAC also demanded in the same meeting, a review of the pay and benefits of nurses across the nation, pointing out that those working in state-owned hospitals are paid more than those working in private sectors.

Along with PSAC, President Marcos addressed the nation’s health sector’s issues, particularly the exodus of nurses and other medical professionals.

Based on a report, the DOH stated that there are 617, 000 licensed nurses in the Philippines, of which 28%, or 172,00, are employed in both public and private health providers. In contrast, 51%, or 316,00, have already emigrated abroad, and 21% are engaged in occupations other than healthcare.

