President Marcos Congratulates Gilas Pilipinas Over Win vs Saudi

President Marcos Congratulates Gilas Pilipinas for Defeating Saudi Arabia

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr congratulates Gilas Pilipinas basketball team for winning against Saudi Arabia during FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

On his social media page, PBBM has congratulated the Philippine basketball team on their victory over Saudi Arabia on August 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Saudi Arabia was defeated by Gilas Pilipinas, 84-46, in their favor.

No less than Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., president of the Philippines, attended their match. Announcing his congrats to the men’s basketball squad on social media, Marcos Jr.

“Kumpiyansa tayo na gagawin nila ang lahat ng kanilang makakaya para makapagdala ng karangalan sa bansa,” he wrote.

Binabati natin ang Gilas Pilipinas sa kanilang panalo laban sa koponan ng Saudi Arabia sa naganap na FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Game kagabi. Kumpiyansa tayo na gagawin nila ang lahat ng kanilang makakaya para makapagdala ng karangalan sa bansa. pic.twitter.com/T7fFgrAEkv — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) August 30, 2022

PBBM was there for the game between Saudi Arabia and Gilas Pilipinas. In the middle of the third period of play, he arrived to MOA Arena. Along with PBBM, Senator Bong Go and former president Rodrigo Duterte were also in attendance during the contest.

Jordan Clarkson, a professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association (NBA), made his debut for the Philippine squad in the Gilas Pilipinas vs. Saudi Arabia match. Meanwhile, Chot Reyes, the coach of the basketball team was showered with boos from Filipino fans.

READ ALSO: Jordan Clarkson Airs Dismay to Fans After Booing Chot Reyes

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.