Presidential Legislative Liaison Office chief Sitoy dies

MALACAÑANG on Thursday expressed its deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) chief Adelino Sitoy, who passed away. He was 85.

“The Palace expresses its deep condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of Secretary Adelino Sitoy of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO),” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

Roque said Sitoy was instrumental in the passage of the key legislative reform measures of the Duterte administration.

“As head of PLLO, he made sure that there is stronger Executive-Legislative collaboration to bring about genuine and lasting change through legislation,” he said.

“We pray for the eternal repose of the good Secretary. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Roque added.

Before his appointment as PLLO chief, Sitoy was elected mayor of Cordova, Cebu from 2007 to 2016 and vice mayor in 2016.

From 1975 to 1984, he served as a member of the Cebu Provincial Board and also served as assemblyman from 1984 to 1986.

An accomplished lawyer, Sitoy served as a prosecutor for the City of Cebu from 1963 to 1969.

He also served as dean of the College of Law of the University of Cebu from 2002 to 2007.