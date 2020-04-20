Presidential yacht BRP Ang Pangulo to arrive in Manila on April 24

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential yacht Ang Pangulo, which was converted into a coronavirus quarantine facility and docked in Davao City, is expected to arrive in Manila on Friday, April 24.

“The BRP Ang Pangulo was also remodeled into a floating quarantine facility and is now ready to accommodate patients. Currently, the ship is in Davao City and is estimated to arrive in Manila on 24 April 2020,” President Rodrigo Duterte said in his report to Congress, which was released on Monday.

The Philippine Navy earlier said the yacht would be ready to accept coronavirus patients a week after the President ordered the conversion of the vessel into a hospital ship.

The government has recently been converting stadiums and conventions centers into quarantine facilities to ease the burden on hospitals overwhelmed with cases of the respiratory disease.

Among these are the Rizal Memorial Coliseum (RMC), the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), and the World Trade Center.

The Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, was also turned into a “mega-quarantine facility” for COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Health has so far confirmed 6,459 cases of COVID-19, with 428 fatalities and 613 recoveries.

