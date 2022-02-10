Pretty Beauty Group launches 10THERA ‘2 Line Irradiating’ HIFU treatment, bringing the latest HIFU technology to the beauty industry in Hong KongXXC-0451-R2.jpg

HONG KONG

recent years, it is absolutely not strange to all ladies who love beauty.

HIFU technology continues to improve, it can

stimulate the proliferation of subcutaneous collagen without any feeling of

pain, so that the skin can be more firmed and wrinkled, also improving the

contours, regaining a ‘V’ shaped face! And yet, Pretty Beauty Group has

introduced the world’s first 10THERA ‘2-line irradiating’ HIFU beauty

instrument! 10THERA is the world’s first HIFU beauty device that uses double

simultaneous irradiation. It has a shorter operating time than single-line HIFU

devices on the market, and it is more effective to achieve the effect of

lifting and tightening the skin.

The Deficiency of the Old “HIFU” Technology

Generally, HIFU equipment requires at least

400 counts to penetrate deep into the dermis to achieve collagen proliferation

and the lifting effect. However, a higher amount of counts does not mean a

better result, because each body is different from others. If the skin cannot

bear the high amount of counts, it will cause an adverse effect, especially for

women with loosen skin and mature muscles, the high energy output of 400 counts

or more will make them feel pain and discomfort during the treatment.

Upgraded 10THERA ‘2 Line

Irradiating’ HIFU treatment

Collagen variant 70% of our skin, the role of

collagen is to consolidate our dermal fibers and support our skin. After a

woman past the age of 25 years, collagen will be losing naturally, and the skin

will lose the support of collagen, causing it to sag and form wrinkles.

The full name of HIFU technology is ‘High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound’. The technical principle is to use

instrument probes to heat the dermis of our skin and the layer of the fascia

(SMAS) to 60-80 degrees to promote collagen fibers and elastic fibers.

Regenerate the shape and contours of our face, reduce wrinkles, and tighten our

skin.

36-Year of Brand Still

Insist on Using New Technology

As a beauty industry brand that has been

established in Hong Kong for 36 years, Pretty Beauty Group still insists on

using the latest beauty technology and regularly introduces the newest beauty

instrument and technology.

The world’s first 10THERA 2-line irradiating

HIFU treatment, bringing the latest HIFU instrument by Pretty Beauty Group, 200 counts

of efficacy is equivalent to the 400 counts of the ordinary instrument. Even

for older women with more mature muscles, the pain is greatly reduced during

the entire treatment and making it a true painless Lift and tighten skin! The

10THERA 2-line irradiating equipment contains two probes, the 3.0mm and 4.5mm

individually penetrate deeply into the dermis of our skin and the layer of the

fascia (SMAS), and is able to lift the facial contour more accurately and

meticulously, improving the elasticity of skin, and smooth facial wrinkles.

10THERA is equipped with auto-stop

technology. When the skin reaches a certain temperature, the setting will

automatically suspend, making the entire treatment process safer and avoiding

skin damage from high temperature.

Pretty Beauty Group on the

Prospective of Future Beauty Market

The epidemic is raging, and the beauty

industry has ushered in a new wave of closure. Pretty Beauty Group believes

that the closure does not mean internal shutdown, but rather a period of time

to enhance the equipment and have everything well prepared. Pretty Beauty Group

has strengthened its internal training during the industry’s closure, and at

the same time has researched and introduced the latest beauty technology. The

10THERA 2-line irradiating HIFU treatment is a good example. In order to bring

customers the best beauty experience when the beauty salons reopen.