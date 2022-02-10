Pretty Beauty Group launches 10THERA ‘2 Line Irradiating’ HIFU treatment, bringing the latest HIFU technology to the beauty industry in Hong KongXXC-0451-R2.jpg

HONG KONG
OutReach – 10 February 2022 – The ‘HIFU’ beauty treatment is a popular technology in
recent years, it is absolutely not strange to all ladies who love beauty.
HIFU technology continues to improve, it can
stimulate the proliferation of subcutaneous collagen without any feeling of
pain, so that the skin can be more firmed and wrinkled, also improving the
contours, regaining a ‘V’ shaped face! And yet, Pretty Beauty Group has
introduced the world’s first 10THERA ‘2-line irradiating’ HIFU beauty
instrument! 10THERA is the world’s first HIFU beauty device that uses double
simultaneous irradiation. It has a shorter operating time than single-line HIFU
devices on the market, and it is more effective to achieve the effect of
lifting and tightening the skin.
The Deficiency of the Old “HIFU” Technology
Generally, HIFU equipment requires at least
400 counts to penetrate deep into the dermis to achieve collagen proliferation
and the lifting effect. However, a higher amount of counts does not mean a
better result, because each body is different from others. If the skin cannot
bear the high amount of counts, it will cause an adverse effect, especially for
women with loosen skin and mature muscles, the high energy output of 400 counts
or more will make them feel pain and discomfort during the treatment.
Upgraded 10THERA ‘2 Line
Irradiating’ HIFU treatment
Collagen variant 70% of our skin, the role of
collagen is to consolidate our dermal fibers and support our skin. After a
woman past the age of 25 years, collagen will be losing naturally, and the skin
will lose the support of collagen, causing it to sag and form wrinkles.
The full name of HIFU technology is ‘High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound’. The technical principle is to use
instrument probes to heat the dermis of our skin and the layer of the fascia
(SMAS) to 60-80 degrees to promote collagen fibers and elastic fibers.
Regenerate the shape and contours of our face, reduce wrinkles, and tighten our
skin.
36-Year of Brand Still
Insist on Using New Technology
As a beauty industry brand that has been
established in Hong Kong for 36 years, Pretty Beauty Group still insists on
using the latest beauty technology and regularly introduces the newest beauty
instrument and technology.
The world’s first 10THERA 2-line irradiating
HIFU treatment, bringing the latest HIFU instrument by Pretty Beauty Group, 200 counts
of efficacy is equivalent to the 400 counts of the ordinary instrument. Even
for older women with more mature muscles, the pain is greatly reduced during
the entire treatment and making it a true painless Lift and tighten skin! The
10THERA 2-line irradiating equipment contains two probes, the 3.0mm and 4.5mm
individually penetrate deeply into the dermis of our skin and the layer of the
fascia (SMAS), and is able to lift the facial contour more accurately and
meticulously, improving the elasticity of skin, and smooth facial wrinkles.
10THERA is equipped with auto-stop
technology. When the skin reaches a certain temperature, the setting will
automatically suspend, making the entire treatment process safer and avoiding
skin damage from high temperature.
Pretty Beauty Group on the
Prospective of Future Beauty Market
The epidemic is raging, and the beauty
industry has ushered in a new wave of closure. Pretty Beauty Group believes
that the closure does not mean internal shutdown, but rather a period of time
to enhance the equipment and have everything well prepared. Pretty Beauty Group
has strengthened its internal training during the industry’s closure, and at
the same time has researched and introduced the latest beauty technology. The
10THERA 2-line irradiating HIFU treatment is a good example. In order to bring
customers the best beauty experience when the beauty salons reopen.