TRADE and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez Jr. assured the public that the supply and demand for face masks has stabilized after President Rodrigo Duterte warned online scammers who take advantage during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a virtual press briefing, Lopez said there were now available supplies of face masks in drugstores and other stores while retailers could increase the number of face masks that could be sold per transaction.

He also said the face mask production capacity has increased from two million a month to 20 million a month.

“Masasabi po natin na ang supply po ngayon ay gumanda-ganda na. In fact, gumanda na rin ang presyo ng mga mask at ang availability po nito sa mga drugstores, even sa 7-11 or mga iba pang tindahan ay available na rin (We can say now that the supply of face masks has increased. In fact, the prices of face mask have gone down and its availability in drugstores, even in 7-eleven stores, has increased. It is also now available in other stores),” Lopez said.

“And in fact, nilakihan po natin yung allowable, dati five pieces maximum, ngayon 10 pieces dahil confident tayo sa dami naman po ng supply ng mask (we also increased the allowable number of purchase, from earlier five pieces per pack, now it’s 10 pieces because we are confident about the high supply of face mask),” he added.

Lopez said that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) was attending to complaints against scammers selling face masks online.

He reported that nearly 500 people have been arrested for alleged profiteering and hoarding of essential products during the coronavirus crisis.