Priest And Former triple j Host Father Bob Maguire Has Died, Aged 88

Australia is mourning a hero, following the sad news that Catholic priest and triple j personality Father Bob Maguire has passed away at the age of 88.

In a statement reported by The Age, Maguire’s family said he died at Melbourne’s Cabrini Hospital in Melbourne earlier this morning (Wednesday, 19th April).

“Father Bob was a dear and much-loved member of our family and will be sorely missed for his energy and good humour,” the statement from Bob’s family reads.

“His physical and mental health had been deteriorating for some time, but his preference was always to help others rather than consider his own situation’,” his family said”.

It continued: “Father Bob was not just a much-loved family member, but was loved by all Australians for what he stood for. He has fought bravely for the underprivileged and homeless all his life. He represented the highest of principles, and he fought to actively live those principles.”

Melbourne’s larrikin priest was beloved as a man of the people, renowned for his tireless community work and wicked sense of humour. Despite copping the ire of the church for his inclusive advocacy for society’s most marginalised and his populist approach to Catholicism, Bob endeared himself to both the community and the media.

Melbourne’s favourite clergyman became a renowned media personality himself, hosting radio shows on Melbourne’s 3AW and going on to co-host Sunday Night Safran with his comedian mate, John Safran, on national youth broadcaster, triple j for a decade.

He also co-hosted the SBS programs John Safran vs God and Speaking In Tongues in the mid noughties.

In 2014, he released his debut album Father Bob Sings for a Million, which saw him cover Kanye West‘s 2004 hit single Jesus Walks, including the “We eat pieces of sh-t like you for breakfast” line.

Safran has already shared an obituary to his late friend, revealing that Bob was even “kinder and funnier than his public persona”.

“More than being kind in broad brushstrokes, he was kind in small ways,” Safran wrote on Twitter.

“He attracted all manner of outcasts, not all pleasant, but he was open-hearted to those people too.”

You can read Safran’s full statement below.

