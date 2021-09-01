Prima Food Solutions automates operations with Nimbly Technologies and records operational cost savings of up to 74%

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nimbly Technologies today announced that Prima Food Solutions, an Indonesian leading food retailer and manufacturing company, realizes operational cost savings of 74% across their Delico stores within 12 months. Following this success, Prima Food Solutions has expanded the use of Nimbly into the company’s manufacturing division.



Yota Ogura, CEO of PT Inti Prima Rasa

Prima Food Solutions has been undergoing a digital transformation journey, which Yota Ogura, CEO of PT Inti Prima Rasa, believes is the foundation that allows them to scale and be agile today. “We’ve been investing in Nimbly since 2019. The solution not only enhanced our operations substantially, but also made us better prepared to make quick decisions and to deliver the best service to our customers, ensuring the highest quality consistently,” said Yota.

“All our raw materials are processed under strict hygiene supervision following the Food Safety System Certification 22000 (FSSC 22000). Especially during the current pandemic, we apply strict protocols, both for our human resources and production equipment, as recommended by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO). Our collaboration with Nimbly has made our audit processes easier, faster, more reliable and effective,” continues Yota.

“Prima Food Solutions understands that digitalizing and automating operational processes is critical to deliver consistent, high-quality standards at scale,” said Daniel Hazman, Founder & CEO of Nimbly Technologies. “We’re honoured to partner with Prima Food Solutions to help power their digital transformation and growth in strengthening its position as an integrated food solutions provider in Indonesia.”

Prima Food Solutions has 600 employees and an expansive footprint of over 800 stores across Indonesia. This household name owns retail outlets like Delico and is also the brand behind the pastries at Starbucks and IKEA.